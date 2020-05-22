Furniture stores in Toronto start to cautiously reopen with new rules for shoppers

Furniture stores began to open in Toronto this week with precautions to keep customers and staff safe.

Retail stores with a street-front entrance got the green light to reopen on May 19. Furniture stores are on the official list of Ontario shops allowed to reopen.

Stylegarage on Ossington opened on an appointment-only basis on May 19. Andrew Guay, Stylegarage’s Marketing Director, said they are re-opening slowly and only if people are comfortable and feeling safe.

“It's not like we are in a rush to pack the store with people,” Guay said.

Masks are required for anyone who enters the showroom and customers must stay two metres from staff members. The store requires people to sanitize their hands upon entry. “We have a number of sanitizing stations set up in the store,” Guay said.

So far, people have been following the rules, he said.

“We told our staff to not be afraid to tell people to make sure they are keeping their distance,” he said.

While they still encourage online sales and non-contact home delivery, Guay understands some people want to see the furniture before a big purchase.

“With furniture, there is a wariness to buy something sight unseen,” said Guay.

Pavilion Modern also announced, “We are back!” on Instagram this week.

A limited number of people are allowed in the showroom on Gladstone Avenue at a time according to a Pavilion Modern spokesperson. People are asked to wear masks and use the provided hand sanitizer.

Casalife near Yonge and Eglinton is also starting to reopen and released a list of social distancing and safe shopping guidelines.

Face coverings are mandatory for all staff and customers. People are encouraged to “avoid touching or handling any products unnecessarily.” All high contact surfaces will be disinfected routinely.

West Elm Toronto, also near Yonge and Eglinton and in Liberty Village, says it's now open for business with strict safety protocols including frequent deep cleansing and sanitizing. The store provides daily wellness checks for staff members.

Some stores are taking more time. Elte mkt in the Castlefield Design District plans to reopen by appointment only on May 25.

John Baker, a spokesperson for Junction furniture shop Mjolk. said the store hasn't officially opened yet but are accommodating some appointments for designers and people interested in trying out a specific piece of furniture.