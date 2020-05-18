Toronto designers have raised over $100K to create the face mask of the future

Demand for face masks these days is off the charts so it's no surprise that all sorts of designers in Toronto are take a stab at designing their own versions.

LuxMea Studio, a multidisciplinary design studio with offices in Toronto and Boston, has an idea for a face mask that goes beyond the usual cotton or polyester varieties. So far, they've raised over $100,000 to begin the mass production of masks made by 3D printers.

But more novel than just the 3D printing method, what sets these masks apart is that they'll be made using AI technology so they're individually tailored to each wearer.

According to LuxMea, these face masks will also be comfortable, sleek and stylish to ensure they can be safely worn for long periods of time.

Each mask will be lightweight, flexible and glasses-friendly to prevent fog — a common issue with many cotton masks.

They'll also come with replaceable filters, making them reusable, durable and washable.

The way the personalization will work is that measurements for each individual customer will be taken online to generate the desired fit.

The masks with then be 3D printed by their partner Shapeways, the largest 3D printing manufacturer in the world, and delivered directly to the customer's home.

A few months ago, LuxMea was working on a series of shoe and eyeglass prototypes. But when the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, the company quickly pivoted to focus on mask production instead.

Now, LuxMea is working with Health Canada and testing their products at the University of Toronto so they can distribute them to frontline healthcare workers as well.