This is how spas in Ontario are preparing to reopen

As certain businesses start to reopen in Ontario, spas are beginning to prepare plans to ensure that customers and staff feel comfortable and safe when they are allowed to open up again.

Massages, fresh manicures, and facials all seem like distant memories but Ontario spas are working hard to be able to open back up soon and accommodate our every desire to be pampered once again.

Toronto spa, Body Blitz, let the public know via Instagram that when they're given the go-ahead to reopen, they have a prepared physical distancing plan which follows government regulations and includes some of their own restrictions.

Along with physical distancing, they plan to enhance their already strict medical-grade sanitation policy in order to keep their clients and employees as safe as possible.

According to a representative at Body Blitz Spa, when it's safe to reopen, all staff will be given protective face masks, the number of guests in the spa will be restricted, and guests will have to book their Therapeutic Waters in advance.

When the provincial government gives the green light, Body Blitz says they will be ready to reopen.

Toronto’s Sweetgrass Spa is another local spa that had to temporarily close due to COVID-19.

They updated their website in late March to let their community know they had made the difficult but necessary decision to shut their doors.

Although they don't yet have clarity on when they’ll be able to reopen and are following the lead of the government, they have put plans in place for when they do reopen.

“In the initial opening phase, all practitioners and staff will be wearing masks,” according to Marina McSherry, Sweetgrass Spa’s spa director.

“There will also be signage posted as reminders of safe distancing,” she said.

She also mentioned that appointments such as manicures and pedicures will be spaced out to allow for safe distancing.

The spa staff will also check in with their clients before they arrive to make sure they are healthy.

“There will be a pre-screening of all clients prior to their appointment for any signs of the virus,” McSherry says.

In preparation for the return of their clients, they have been posting “wellness tips” on Instagram to maintain a sense of community and togetherness with their followers and loyal customers in the meantime.

Not all spas have yet taken steps to articulate their reopening plans to their customers.

Elmwood Spa in Toronto shut their doors in March in order to keep their community safe.

They have put policies into place regarding extending already purchased promotions and reiterating that gift cards do not expire.But beyond that, it's unclear what changes they have planned.

According to a statement on their website, they are still monitoring the situation closely in the hopes of reopening soon.

The statement encourages their “Elmwood family” to do their part in flattening the curve and “stay updated, wash your hands, practice social distancing, refrain from travelling, be self-aware, meditate, reflect and stay positive.”