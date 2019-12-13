10 new stores for holiday shopping in Toronto

New stores for holiday shopping in Toronto are recent additions to the roster of must-visit shops during gift-giving season. Whether you're looking for stylish home accents, Harry Potter gear, or Japanese lifestyle accessories, these stores have you covered.

Toronto has a new store dedicated to J.K. Rowling's magical, wand-wielding book series. This shop located right across from the AGO is selling merch that'll make Potter Heads swoon, like Time Turner necklaces and house of Gryffindor toques.

This Montreal-based brand goes all out with Canadian Pride with their collection of sweaters, t-shirts, and long sleeves, all made from organic cotton. Naturally everything is manufactured in Canada. Find them at their new store in Leslieville.

The silkscreening stalwart on Ossington may have closed earlier this year, but they're already back with a new improvement store in Koreatown, selling their same playful stock of adorable pins, patches, and other giftable knick knacks.

Look for the blue door on Roncesvalles to spot this new store flush with a curated collection of things to decorate your home with, from cushions and blankets to ceramics and notebooks, plus lots of kids stuff.

Its name implies this store is all about the basics, but really it's all about the frills. This Dundas West store sells high-end women's clothing, bags, lingerie, and other lifestyle goods from a collection of contemporary (and pricey) brands.

This Toronto-based brand specializes in super sporty bags that are leather- and zipper-free. Test out their famous bucket bags and highly practical cross body bags at their Leslieville store—they're very practical.

Grab a bowl of cereal at the front and then shop pieces for your home at this Orfus Road store. If affordable wine glass sets and 12-piece plate sets are what you're looking for, this is the place to go.

There are tons of gift-worthy finds at this Dundas West store, from Poketo stationary amd antique furniture to skincare from New New Age. My personal favourite: the titty mugs from ky.ramics.

This massive Japanese lifestyle store now has two locations (one in Toronto and another in Markham) where you can shop more than 15,000 products that cost around $3 from popular Japanese dollar brands like Daiso and Seria.

Go waste-free this Christmas (it's hard with all that gift-wrapping) with purchases from this health and beauty store in the Junction, which offers reusable packaging and containers like mason jars to hold their curated selection of hair and skin products.