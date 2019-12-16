10 holiday gift ideas in Toronto for the last minute shopper

Holiday gift ideas for last minute shoppers in Toronto are quick fixes for those who like to live on the edge (or just have poor time management skills). Pre-planning may not be your forte but your loved ones will be none the wiser with these thoughtful gifts that are fairly easy to procure.

Here are my picks for holiday gift ideas for last minute shoppers in Toronto.

Portable speakers from Mumoso

Among the many cheap, giftable things at this Korean-inspired lifestyle store at Empress Walk (right by North York Centre subway station) are some stylish portable speakers, which run for less than $70.

Gift card holiday set from Drop Boxing

Give the gift of a mean right hook with a class at this Queen West boxing gym. They're offering boxed holiday gift sets, complete with a gift card (amount of your choice) and a bottle of lotion made in collaboration with plant-based company Sudsatorium.

Kitchen necessities from Tap Phong

Head to this staple Chinatown supply shop to peruse a ridiculously huge selection of kitchenware and accessories. They have more than 40,000 items in stock, so you're bound to find something for the cooking enthusiast in your life.

Adorable plushies from Mr. Pen

What better Christmas gift than a mid-sized Totoro plushy to cuddle up with this winter? Koreatown's favourite store for cute anime and cartoon paraphernelia carries a great selection of Sanrio, San-X, and Miyazaki merch.

A rare city map from Alexandre Antique Prints

If you're buying for a map or antique poster enthusiast, you won't leave empty-handed from this Mount Pleasant shop, which is filled to the brim with old sea charts. Depending on how much you're willing to spend, you might even snag something from the 15th century.

Holiday cocktail recipes from Cocktail Emporium

Shake things up with a book from this Kensington Market cocktail specialty shop, which is currently offering some seasonal boozy books, like Winter Drinks and Holiday Cocktails, for the budding bartender.

Woodworking workshop from Unplugged

If learning how to carve spoons and bowls from wood sounds like a fit for your giftee, a pre-paid class at this Leslieville woodworking school should rub them the right away. Pick from an array of intro classes, four-day intensives, and even five-week-long classes.

A plant from Plant Collective

Spruce up somebody's living space this cold season with some greenery from this Leslieville shop that specializes in air plants, terrariums, and succulents. It's an easy gift that'll make a big difference during the dreary months.

Rare Japanese snacks from Sukoshi Mart

Gift baskets are highly underrated in modern gift-giving, especially ones filled with premium ramen, Hello Kitty gummies, and Kumamon-themed Pocky. Stock up at this Japanese convenience store with locations in Kensington Market and STC.

Vinyl from Grasshopper Records

Most indie stores tend to pack up shop around 7 p.m., but this Dundas West record store stays open from noon until around midnight daily, meaning you'll have more than enough time to rush there after work and peruse their stock of sweet vinyl.