10 holiday gift ideas in Toronto for kids and families

Gift ideas for in Toronto for kids and families should sit somewhere between playful and intellectually stimulating. Explore the cosmos as a family or geek out with your mini Potter Head, and if all that fails, throw your kid in a cozy onesie—everyone loves onesies.

Here are my picks for holiday gift ideas in Toronto for kids and families.

Jabuka word game

Any budding spelling bee champ is sure to love this one. Jabuka is a word game that uses beans (it’s coffee-themed, which may appeal to sleep-deprived adults). The coolest part is that it was invented in Toronto in 2017; you can buy it online or at a number of Toronto stores like Sweet Thrills, Treasure Island, Indigo or Snakes and Lattes.

Romper onesie

The Toronto-based company Mini Mioche is all about baby and kids basics, made from organic and eco-friendly fabrics. Easily the best thing in their stock right now is the biker romper made from cotton fleece which ranges in sizes from teeny tiny to adult fits.

A trip into space

Head to Richmond Hill to visit the largest optical telescope in Canada, which should be cool enough for any space nerds. Visit the David Dunlap Observatory on a Sunday and catch a Planetarium Day, where you and the family will take a journey through the universe with a local astronomer, immersive dome movie included.

Visit the Star Wars pop-up

The Skywalker saga is coming to an end, and what better way to send it off than an intergalactic experience at the Star Wars exhibit that’s just popped up at the MuchMusic building. Take this as the perfect opportunity to dress up the kids in Baby Yoda costumes, and take selfies in the Lightsaber Room.

Harry Potter merch

Visit the newly opened Wizard Market across from the AGO, a store dedicated to J. K. Rowling’s universe of magical and wand-wielding. There’s some unreal merch here that you won’t find elsewhere, including Time Turner necklaces and house toques for your brave little Gryffindor or bookish Ravenclaw.

Collector’s comic book

Add the hottest new single issue to a growing collection of comic book with a visit to Silver Snail, Toronto’s foremost store for all things comic arts, illustration, and merch-related. You’re bound to find something good for the Marvel and D.C. fans.

A trip to the Dr. Seuss Experience

Both kids and adults should go bananas for this interactive Dr. Seuss-themed installation in Square One. Explore several different rooms, replete with Grinch-related decor, a Bofa on a sofa, and a mirrored room full of Sneetches.

LOUD on Planet X for Playstation 4

Basically the Canadian version of Guitar Hero for Toronto kids, this Playstation 4 game starts off with aliens crashing a live show at the Horseshoe Tavern and includes musicians like Lights, Teegan and Sara, and Shad being transported to a distant planet.

Books for young readers from Queen Books

This Leslieville book shop has a convenient book list for adolescents, which includes reads like Ziggy Stardust & Me by James Brandon or Dear Sweet Pea by Julie Murphy. Recommendations for younger readers include The Fate of Fausto by Olvier Jeffers, or Lulu is Getting a Sister by Judith Viorst.

Scooter from Scooter Girl

This Roncy kids' store is all about premium wooden toys, furnished dollhouses, and exceptionally cool train sets. A synonymous scooter is probably a good choice, with options like a Mini 3-in-1 deluxe that you can adjust as your kid grows taller.