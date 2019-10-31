Someone in Toronto dressed their baby as a TTC employee for Halloween

It's October 31, which means it's the day to keep an eye out for the most creative and well-executed costumes. But who would've thought one of the best would be worn by a baby?

Holly Smith tweeted a photo of her baby's Halloween costume earlier today, and it couldn't be any cuter.

Smith says she chose to dress her baby as a TTC employee because her father worked for the TTC for his whole life until he retired.

Not only is the costume absolutely adorable, it's also hand-made.

She said her sister made the costume for her own son about four years ago, and now she gets to give it a second life on her own child.

Smith tagged TTCHelps in the tweet about her baby, and so far it's been retweeted by both the TTC Customer Service Twitter account and Sue Motahedin, the head of customer service for the TTC.

She also said she's been getting positive responses from Toronto residents.

"Lots of people are liking my photo from the Toronto area," she said.

So while many of you will go out tonight and show off your original costume creation, just know there's no way you'll beat a baby dressed as a TTC employee.