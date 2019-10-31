Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc costume

Someone in Toronto dressed their baby as a TTC employee for Halloween

Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's October 31, which means it's the day to keep an eye out for the most creative and well-executed costumes. But who would've thought one of the best would be worn by a baby? 

Holly Smith tweeted a photo of her baby's Halloween costume earlier today, and it couldn't be any cuter. 

Smith says she chose to dress her baby as a TTC employee because her father worked for the TTC for his whole life until he retired. 

Not only is the costume absolutely adorable, it's also hand-made. 

She said her sister made the costume for her own son about four years ago, and now she gets to give it a second life on her own child.

Smith tagged TTCHelps in the tweet about her baby, and so far it's been retweeted by both the TTC Customer Service Twitter account and Sue Motahedin, the head of customer service for the TTC.

She also said she's been getting positive responses from Toronto residents.

"Lots of people are liking my photo from the Toronto area," she said. 

So while many of you will go out tonight and show off your original costume creation, just know there's no way you'll beat a baby dressed as a TTC employee.

Lead photo by

Holly Smith

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Someone in Toronto dressed their baby as a TTC employee for Halloween

Luxury designer Hermes is having a big sale in Toronto

Someone in Toronto dressed up in the most epic raccoon costume for Halloween

These are the most hilarious costumes spotted in Toronto for Halloween

Someone in Toronto dressed up as chair girl for Halloween

15 warehouse sales in Toronto this November

Under Armour is opening its first-ever Canadian brand store in Toronto

Someone is selling fake tickets to one of the biggest Halloween parties in Toronto