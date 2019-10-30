Luxury designer Hermes is having a big sale in Toronto

Fashion & Style
If you're into multi-thousand-dollar brand name items at reduced prices, you'll want to be in Toronto next week.

Luxury brand Hermès, which is known for its high-end purses, accessories and iconic orange-and-brown shopping bags, is having a massive warehouse sale at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on November 5 and 6.

The sale — which will feature the brand's belts, shoes, hats, gloves, and both men and women's ready-to-wear lines — will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days. (Yes, that's 22 hours of potential shopping time over two days).

Though this is not Hermès' first Toronto sale, it is one of the first in a while that will feature its ready-to-wear clothing items, from shirts and pants to outerwear — though the sale excludes garments from this current season.

And, with only one Hermès flagship in Toronto at 100 Bloor Street West (let's not forget when Drake performed at its opening) and only five boutiques in all of Canada, the sale will be one of the few places fans of the brand can purchase it in-person.

In a time when many luxury designers would rather burn their product than let it go at a discounted price, this event is rare, and bound to be a big deal.

Take advantage of the "notable discounts" in Room 205 of the MTCC's North Building.

Hermes

