Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
yorkdale mall toronto

Yorkdale Mall lost power and it almost felt like the apocalypse

Yorkdale Mall was plunged into darkness this weekend, thanks to a blackout that turned the mall into a weird shoppers' purgatory for hours.

The massive shopping centre lost power on Saturday morning and remained that way for hours, forcing all the stores and restaurants to close. 

Tons of people chose to stay in the mall, not knowing how long it would take to get electricity back.

Little did they know it would take hours before Toronto Hydro would resolve the power issue completely. 

For anyone who went out of their way to go shopping on Saturday—looks like they braved the parking lot for nothing. 

Some stores took advantage of the situation to show off their wares, like Pottery Barn, who set the mood with candles. 

Toronto Hydro was hoping to fix the issue by around 1 p.m., but they weren't able to restore power to the entire mall until much later in the evening, around 5 p.m.

Lead photo by

Edward Kiledjian

