Toronto's favourite shop for BDSM gear is closing

Time to stock up on handcuffs, chastity cages, and submission masks.

Kink Toronto, the city's bastion for all things BDSM, will be closing its doors at Bloor and Dovercourt sometime by the end of the month.

Known as an inclusive and accessible venue for Toronto folks to explore their naughty side, it's particularly sad news, considering the diminishing number of sex-positive staples in the city (RIP Seduction).

"The store was having a hard time competing with online retailers and wholesalers," says Kink's store manager, Andy Prosserman.

"We did our best to keep our prices accessible, but unfortunately we weren't able to find the right balance between profit and affordability."

"Our staff and regulars are understandably disappointed."

More so than the pony tail butt plugs and leather collars (all the merchandise is 30 to 50 percent off right now, FYI), and one of the funniest Instagram accounts in the game, it's the store's workshops that will be missed.

Classes like Strap-On Fundamentals, self-suspension and Wax Play Workshop will continue on Sundays, while the brand still has the space, but after that the classes will have to move elsewhere.

It's safe to say that commercial rent in Toronto is understandably scarier than whips and gags, for most of us.