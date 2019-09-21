MEC is shutting down their Toronto stores for the global climate strike

Toronto's Global Climate Strike is fast approaching, and the list of those getting on board keeps getting longer.

For example, Mountain Equipment Co-op's new president Phil Arrata released a letter yesterday announcing that all MEC stores will be closed on September 27, the day of the strike, to provide staff with the opportunity to attend.

Canada-wide, MEC stores will close on September 27th until 5pm so staff can add their voices to the global climate movement. Read a letter from MEC’s CEO: https://t.co/9jgMLff0rw pic.twitter.com/V8Z0lk75nT — MEC (@mec) September 20, 2019

"As Canada’s leading outdoor retail co-op, we are deeply concerned. We have known for a long time that operating our business and selling products has an impact on the planet. While our record of leadership in sustainability and advocacy makes us frontrunners in the outdoor industry, we recognize the need to take an even greater stand," he said.

"We want to provide our staff with the opportunity to join Global Climate Strike demonstrations in their communities and let their voices be heard."

MEC has a history of taking a stand against climate change.

They use over 40,000 kg of recycled polyester annually, they've been using only organically grown cotton for products for the past 17 years and 88 per cent of the materials they use for apparel and sleeping bags are bluesign® certified, meaning they're produced in a way that ensures the responsible use of resources and reduces the impact on humans and the environment.

They also source renewable energy for all their stores, their distribution centres and their head office, and the list goes on.

This is the first time MEC is closing all of their stores during a regular business day, but Arrata said the cause is worth it.

"We are members of this Co-op because we share a love of the outdoors," he said.

"It’s time to act so we can protect it for generations to come."