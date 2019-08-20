Nike is dropping a Vince Carter-inspired Toronto Raptors sneaker

Toronto sneakerheads, assemble: Those white, red and purple Nike Shox seen courtside on Drake's feet during Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals weren't a custom one-off made for our king.

Footlocker has confirmed the Nike Shox BB4 in a Toronto Raptors colourway will go on sale at retail stores on August 25.

Synonymous with NBA superstar Vince Carter during his heyday as "Air Canada" with the Toronto Raptors, the kicks will feature the same space-inspired boosters first debuted by Carter himself on the court nearly 20 years ago.

Nike Shox BB4 “Toronto Raptors” to release on August 25th https://t.co/nhx95XbFG2 pic.twitter.com/nAUo0MHx7H — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) August 19, 2019

Bouncy metallic silver and purple Shox, designed to help you dunk like Carter at the 2000 Sydney Olympics (though, let's be real, that's probably not going to happen) will complement a silver-clad heel, while a metallic, claw-like emblem can be seen on the toe.

A purple, red and black stripe will run along the shoe's tongue and heel tabs. Classic white leather uppers are adorned with what Sole Collector describes as "a faint graphic running along the sides that resembles a fierce raptor's claw marks."

Vince Carter's been breaking out some crazy Nike Shox BB4 PEs this season https://t.co/lytPRdYk8I pic.twitter.com/39FbzVemmA — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 18, 2019

They won't be quite as flashy as the Raptors-themed Nike Shox BB4 PEs spotted on Carter in March (above) while playing for the Atlanta Hawks — much to the dismay of some fans — but they'll be sick nonetheless.

The Nike Shox BB4 QS "Toronto Raptors" shoes will retail for $170 USD at Footlocker and other Nike Basketball retailers.

No word yet on how many pairs will be available, so best to get your orders in as early as possible on the 25th.