The top 5 new barber shops in Toronto

New barber shops in Toronto are the newest arrivals on the hair styling scene, offering line-ups and clean cuts. Come hang out at the shop, get a fade, and maybe even find your new go-to barber.

Here are my picks for the top new barber shops in Toronto.

A visit to this luxury barber shop is the epitome of pampering. This space by Yonge and Lawrence offers hair cuts, hot towel shaves and beard detailing. Sip on an espresso or whiskey on the rocks while getting your head massaged.

The brand is by no means new—the name Onyx has been around since 2002—but their new shop is a shiny new space for this Toronto staple. They're out of their usual territory by Yonge and Dundas with this stylish location across from St. James Park.

Get your beard trimmed, your hair done, or both at this West Queen West barbershop. They do walk-ins, so drop into one of these obscenely comfortable and stylish chairs and submit your head to the hands of these expert barbers.

This beautiful barber shop-meets-coffee bar has been open on Ossington around a year ago, offering a sleek interior where customers can get cuts that come with shampoo, conditioning, hot towels, and a complimentary coffee or tea.

Head upstairs to this classic barber shop in the Entertainment District and be treated to the full list of preening services, from hair cuts and traditional shaves to facials and manicures.