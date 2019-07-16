Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ll bean canada

L.L. Bean is opening their first Canadian location near Toronto next month

We've known for a while that L.L. Bean, the oh-so successful outdoor clothing and equipment company, is set to open their first Canadian retail location outside Toronto. But now, we finally know when. 

The grand opening of the Oakville Place store will take place from August 23 to August 25. 

L.L. Bean, known for their durable duck boots (also known as bean boots), will be giving out a special offer to the first 100 shoppers in line. 

There will also be free yoga, food, and games, as well as photo opportunities with the classic giant Bootmobile

The store is opening in a lot that was once occupied by Pusateri's Fine Foods.

While this location is the first of its kind in Canada, the popular brand has actually been selling products here for quite some time

At the end of last year, they partnered with Toronto-based distribution company Jaytex Group to sell their products through popular Canadian retailers such as Sporting Life, MEC and Hudson's Bay.

Around the same time, the company announced their intention to open 20 retail locations in Canada over the next 10 years. And thankfully, the opening of the first one is just around the corner. 

