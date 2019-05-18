Toronto is getting a big Moroccan style market for Eid

Ramadan is well underway, meaning Eid—the holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month—is just a few more (okay, many) fasts away.

To celebrate, Scarborough Town Centre is transforming into a bustling marketplace full of Moroccan-inspired tents, thanks to a brand new event called Eid MRKT.

Running from May 24 to June 2, the event will feature more than 30 rotating vendors and take over the Centre Court, by the elevators.

With Eid happening just a couple days later, you'll find a ton of gift-worthy stuff from local artisans to celebrate the first day of Shawwal, from Eid gift wrapping paper to art pieces and greeting cards.

Browse Halal nail polishes from Maya Cosmetics, or a whole slew of beautiful hijab colours from Hijabi Mama for the Muslimahs in your life.

Elegant Eid- and Ramadan-inspired chai cups and plates come from Rasm—perfect for breaking fast with. There's going to be tons of pre-packaged treats too.

The event starts around 10 a.m. daily and runs until 9 p.m. until June 2, when it ends at 7 p.m.