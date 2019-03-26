Luxury Chinese comb store opens first Toronto location

The most beautiful (and likely expensive) hair comb you'll ever buy can be found right now at the Scarborough Town Centre, should you choose to buy it.

Chinese wooden comb brand Tan Mujiang is the latest international retail brand to enter Canada by way of Toronto with the opening of its first-ever flagship store in North America this month.

Based in Mainland China, Tan Mujiang prides itself on being the only stock exchange-listed company in the wooden comb industry worldwide, and on "perfectly integrating traditional culture and modern fashion" with its product line.

The company has acquired more than 80 different patents since 2013, and currently supplies to more than 1,200 shops in China and Singapore, as well as on Amazon and eBay.

What I'm trying to say is that Tan Mujiang is a really big deal in the comb community, which is a thing that exists apparently.

Featuring elegant, unique shapes, rich colours, natural materials and something the company calls a "fine hand feel," the combs are certainly gift-worthy—but they don't come cheap. A set of two will run you as much as $220 CAD on Amazon.

Despite the seemingly ridiculous pricetag, a lot of people seem to buy Tan Mujiang combs—enough for the company to announce that it will be opening 12 new locations overseas this year.

You can find the new 612-square-foot store within the Scarborough Town Centre on the second floor between Peoples Jewellers and Mobile Snap, right across from Pandora (which, if you are looking to spend a few hundos on a gift, might be another option).