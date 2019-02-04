Canada Goose is now selling Inuit-designed parkas

Canada Goose has released a line of jackets, all designed by Inuit women in Canada's north.

The company, which is probably the most ubiquitous Canadian winter apparel brand, commissioned 14 Inuit artists for the line, which is titled Project Atgi.

Each of the 14 jackets are hand-stitched and one-of-a-kind, meaning they will not be recreated or resold. They will sell for between $5,000 and $7,500.

Money from the sales will go to Inuit charity organization Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.

The project and parka line may win over hearts for the company as well, which is often in hot water for its allegedly unethical treatment of animals.