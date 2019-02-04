Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canada goose

Canada Goose is now selling Inuit-designed parkas

Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Canada Goose has released a line of jackets, all designed by Inuit women in Canada's north. 

The company, which is probably the most ubiquitous Canadian winter apparel brand, commissioned 14 Inuit artists for the line, which is titled Project Atgi

Each of the 14 jackets are hand-stitched and one-of-a-kind, meaning they will not be recreated or resold. They will sell for between $5,000 and $7,500.

Money from the sales will go to Inuit charity organization Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

The project and parka line may win over hearts for the company as well, which is often in hot water for its allegedly unethical treatment of animals. 

Lead photo by

Canada Goose

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Canada Goose is now selling Inuit-designed parkas

The top 6 warehouse sales in Toronto this February

The top 10 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this February

Justin Bieber's new clothing line sold out almost instantly

There's now an unofficial t-shirt for the TTC

19 places to donate used clothing in Toronto

Deciem founder Brandon Truaxe dead at 40

The top 10 sewing classes in Toronto