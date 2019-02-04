Canada Goose is now selling Inuit-designed parkas
Canada Goose has released a line of jackets, all designed by Inuit women in Canada's north.
The company, which is probably the most ubiquitous Canadian winter apparel brand, commissioned 14 Inuit artists for the line, which is titled Project Atgi.
Each of the 14 jackets are hand-stitched and one-of-a-kind, meaning they will not be recreated or resold. They will sell for between $5,000 and $7,500.
In Inuktitut, the traditional word for “parka” is “atigi”. And that’s what Project Atigi is: A collection of parkas handmade in Canada’s north. We commissioned 14 Inuit seamstresses to create a bespoke piece, and supplied them all a kit of the same materials we use to make our parkas. The result is a collection of one-of-a-kind parkas. Each one is a unique expressions of the culture, heritage, and artistry of the woman who made it. These are the parkas of #ProjectAtigi. Learn more via link in bio. #honouringthenorth
Money from the sales will go to Inuit charity organization Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.
The project and parka line may win over hearts for the company as well, which is often in hot water for its allegedly unethical treatment of animals.
Canada Goose
