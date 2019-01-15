Toronto startup will rent you handbags and sunglasses for a month

A new Toronto company is helping fashionistas refresh their looks with a subscription service that lets you rent brand name purses and sunglasses.

You can now get your hands on a handbag from Michael Kors, LongChamp and Coach through KukaMelon, an online store that launched in September.

For $39 a month, subscribers will get a different purse shipped straight to their homes in cute packaging. Sunglasses from brands like Ray Ban and Armani will set you back $29 monthly.

You don't get to choose which specific brands you'll get, but filling out a style preference guide makes sure that stylish subscribers receive purses and sunglasses that match their vibe.

The exchange period is typically one month, so you can ship your bag or glasses back to KukaMelon after 30 days to get your next look.

If you're absolutely obsessed with the Tory Burch tote you got, you can actually keep it for as long as you want before sending it back to get another one. You'll just have to keep paying the monthly rental fee.

And if you want to hold on to it forever, the cost will be 80 per cent of the item's retail price. That's actually a pretty good discount if the bag's only lightly used.

If you damage or lose the bag, however, you'll be charged the same amount, so hold on to that clutch tight.