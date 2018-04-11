Win a $500 Fjällräven prize pack
Swedish brand Fjällräven is coming to Toronto. To celebrate their opening we've teamed up with them to give you a chance to win a $500 prize pack.
Check out all the contest details here.
Fjallraven
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Someone in Toronto wore a dinosaur outfit to walk their dog
A Toronto condo just got its own exclusive social club
The top 25 hair salons in Toronto by neighbourhood
Win passes to Fashion Art Toronto
Toronto can't believe how ugly Drake's private bathroom is
The top 10 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this April
The top 5 places to buy lumber in Toronto