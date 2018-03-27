Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Green bunnies Eaton Centre

Big green bunnies have taken over The Eaton Centre

Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Winter may be overstaying its already tenuous welcome in Toronto, but cold weather has little effect on our city's biggest tourist attraction.

I'm talking about the Eaton Centre – where the seasons change like clockwork and it never rains or snows (not for real, anyway.)

The popular downtown mall is awash with lush flowers and topiary displays right now in honour of spring and the upcoming Easter weekend.

#easterbunny 🥚

A post shared by ♏️ (@redravengoesblue) on

People are loving the temporary CF Flower Market with its Insta-worthy backdrops and garden-like atmosphere.

But big green bunnies are straight up stealing the show.

Large topiary rabbits have been positioned all around the mall, presumably in celebration of Easter.

big butt bunny topiary... #easter #almost #nottheeasterbunny #wishitwaschocolate

A post shared by DavidJH (@davidjhopley) on

People want to touch them...

And hug them...

One with Nature 🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳

A post shared by Joshua J Bochner (@josh_bochner) on

And climb them, too (but I don't think you're supposed to do that.)

🐇💛

A post shared by Charmaine Flores • MVF💕 (@charflores_) on

One guy even brought his actual bunny to meet one of the Eaton Centre's plant bunnies.

Spring has sprung, indeed, my friends. At least inside the mall.

Lead photo by

Praneeta Patil Chaudhari

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Big green bunnies have taken over The Eaton Centre

The top 10 warehouse sales in Toronto this spring

Here's where you can get palm trees just outside Toronto

Popular Toronto menswear store Nomad has closed

This antique mall near Toronto might be the best kept secret

Israeli beauty brand Laline is coming to Toronto

Many planning to wear black to this year's Toronto Pride parade

Toronto restaurants start to take a stance against fur