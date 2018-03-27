Big green bunnies have taken over The Eaton Centre

Winter may be overstaying its already tenuous welcome in Toronto, but cold weather has little effect on our city's biggest tourist attraction.

I'm talking about the Eaton Centre – where the seasons change like clockwork and it never rains or snows (not for real, anyway.)

The popular downtown mall is awash with lush flowers and topiary displays right now in honour of spring and the upcoming Easter weekend.

#easterbunny 🥚 A post shared by ♏️ (@redravengoesblue) on Mar 21, 2018 at 6:09pm PDT

People are loving the temporary CF Flower Market with its Insta-worthy backdrops and garden-like atmosphere.

But big green bunnies are straight up stealing the show.

Large topiary rabbits have been positioned all around the mall, presumably in celebration of Easter.

People want to touch them...

And hug them...

One with Nature 🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳 A post shared by Joshua J Bochner (@josh_bochner) on Mar 20, 2018 at 10:32pm PDT

And climb them, too (but I don't think you're supposed to do that.)

🐇💛 A post shared by Charmaine Flores • MVF💕 (@charflores_) on Mar 24, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT

One guy even brought his actual bunny to meet one of the Eaton Centre's plant bunnies.

Spring has sprung, indeed, my friends. At least inside the mall.