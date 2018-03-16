Fashion & Style
antiques on 48

This antique mall near Toronto might be the best kept secret

Located just an hour’s drive from Toronto in the small township of Baldwin, sits the two-storey Antiques on 48. This barn-like building boasts over 5000 sq ft of floor to ceiling antiques, collectibles and vintage finds.

What makes Antiques on 48 stand out from other antique malls or markets is that all items are priced to sell quickly, so that the inventory is constantly changing. In fact, they’re proud to share that they receive new shipments daily from their in-house vendors.

When planning your trip, be sure to clear your schedule because you can easily spend an entire day rummaging through all the treasures hidden in every inch of space. Everywhere you look, you’ll be overwhelmed by the character, charm, and timeless classics of yesteryear.

From stunning crystal chandeliers, to shelves of colourful cigar boxes, to designer pieces (a 70s Gucci watch and iconic Hermes scarf were among some exciting finds) to whimsical knick-knacks, Antiques on 48 has a little bit of everything.

There’s also a considerable range of vintage garments, designer shoes, Hudson’s Bay wool jackets, and even a gold suit of armour if you really want to make a fashion statement.

A post shared by 車 | carmen s. (@achiiiie_) on

Antiques on 48 is open Thursday to Monday. In the summer they also use an outdoor space surrounding the store for larger items such as furniture, lawn ornaments, doors and windows, and farm equipment.

If, when you leave, you still haven’t had your fill of treasure hunting, be sure to stop in at the nearby Queensville Antique Mall as well. This mall also contains over 5000 sq feet of antiques, collectibles and furniture from over 115 vendor booths. Happy hunting!

Katherine Palumbo

