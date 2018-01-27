Gift ideas for Valentine's Day in Toronto this year

Valentine's Day is February 14 and if you're thinking of getting your loved one a gift this list should get your started. Gifts can be tough. You want to be original but sincere; sensible yet sexy. Or you can scrap all that and just buy your partner something you secretly want for yourself. If they really love you they'll share it with you later.

Here are some ideas for Valentine's Day gift ideas you can buy in Toronto for the lover in your life.

Gifts for guys

Every time he slips a pair of these on, he'll be thinking of you. Or maybe he'll be too busy enjoying how comfortable his nether parts feel. Whatever the case, a pair of boxer-briefs or boxer-shorts from Kotn will make for a very saucy gift.

Turn his hobby (or profession) into a fashion statement with a sturdy cow hide camera strap from Varsity Brown. It'll free up his hands for more important things like hugging you (or bringing you food?)

Nothing says love like an original 1970 Rolling Stones poster. Darrell Kobza on Dundas West has a collection of studio-released music and movie artwork that will have your favourite film buff swooning.

Want to go in for a kiss but deterred by that prickly shrub on his chin? Get your lumberjack some beard-taming tonics from The Cure Apothecary and save the both of you from some chaffing.

There's nothing that says puppy love more than playing nostalgic tunes on an old cassette. Dupe Shop has a great selection of classics from the likes of Lionel Richie and Metallica, depending on what genre gets you both in the mood. You might need to buy a cassette player, too.

You are definitely going to "borrow" this sweater one day. Run to the Variety Shop inside the Beverly Hotel and grab one before all the other loyal Torontonians do.

Monthly subscription boxes are so hot right now and local company ESTBLSH has one that will keep your man's wardrobe current. Sign your giftee up for one month, three months, or all 12 to get a new pocket square, neck tie and socks delivered to his doorstep every 30 days.

This is probably resonating strongly with a small subset of significant others. It's a niche gift, yes, so you better hurry to Haven now. He knows the March issue of Popeye is out already – make it there before he does.

Gifts for her

Scent is one of the best ways to trigger memory. A hand-blended perfume from Le Labo is a sweet-smelling way to keep you in her thoughts. Depending on the size you can either get one or even two of her initials engraved on the case.

A box set from Decium is a luxurious way to pamper your lady while still going easy on your wallet, as far as skincare goes, with a set that includes a moisturizer, emulsion, and serum.

If she loves wearing lipstick, she's probably tired of accidentally ingesting all the toxic ingredients that come with it. Luckily Bit Lip Lab offers lip colours made of all-natural ingredients, so you don't have to worry about eating lead and parabens every time you both kiss.

A sleek Stagg Fellow kettle from Tokyo Smoke makes a beautiful gift for your barista boo. With a long spout for extra control, it holds one litre of water and comes in three different colours.

Just like your relationship, succulents are resilient and pretty low maintenance. Gift her a special Triceratops or Brontosaurus planter, or both, from Bastone & Co.

Help her declutter her space with a very special three-panelled Folding Vessel from Average – its one-of-a-kind design is the ideal size for vinyls, books, and magazines.

Make sure she stays cozy for the rest of winter with a soft blankie from the North Standard Trading Post. Perfect for cozying up on the couch for Hulu and Hang.

Wingardium Leviosa her heart with some merchandise from her favourite fantasy series. Curiosa carries some Hogwarts-branded items like letter wallets and Ollivander-inspired wand necklaces. Take her for a drink at The Lockhart right after to really keep the evening on-theme.