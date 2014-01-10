10 stores that should open a location in Toronto

Toronto is becoming spoiled for choices when it comes to global brands. Not only is online shopping a major thing, U.S. and international retailers have really taken to making Toronto the first stop on their Canadian expansion tours. But there's always room to grow.

Here are my picks for 10 brands that have yet to open up a store in Toronto (but really should).

Billing itself as a "modern and personal approach to retail," this U.S. boutique brand curates fashion, beauty and home items based on an editorial theme like "the working gamine" or "the new gourmand." The stories come alive at the company's New York and L.A. stores.

This Scandinavian fast fashion favourite started all the way back in 1973 and has more than 200 stores across Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Austria. It's known for producing affordable, runway-inspired pieces, street style looks and high-quality basics.

Toronto has tons of fantastic places to buy eyewear already, but this Argentinian frame chain isn't one of them – yet. Infinit's specs would make a great addition to the Toronto market – they're stylish, well-crafted, unique, and already huge in another country.

This cult skincare and cosmetics brand hosted a week-long pop-up shop on West Queen West back in September and – just its like its flagship location in New York – it was lined up out the door and down the block. That's a good sign for business prospects in Toronto.

Gigi Hadid and Angelina Jolie are among many famous fans of this San Francisco-based retailer (which just expanded to New York). Considered a leader in sustainability and transparency, Everlane only marks up its clothes by 2-3x (as opposed to the 5-6x of traditional retailers).

Opening Ceremony

This multinational retailer is synonymous with oddball cool. Launched in 2002, OC's own designs now share shelf space with pieces by hip designers like Raf Simons and Kenzo at the brand's four boutiques in Japan, New York and L.A.

Cheapie chains have been exploding across North America in recent years (welcome, Miniso!) and the trend is only ramping up. Irish chain Primark is known for selling high quantities of clothes, accessories and beauty products at well below average prices - like an Irish Forever 21.

This ultra-cool jewellery company is single-handedly responsible for making thin knuckle-height rings into a fashion craze. It currently only has only two stores, both in Brooklyn. You can still find a few of the brand's pieces locally, however, at Easy Tiger and A2Zane.

This boho-chic, Latin American womenswear brand specializes in eclectic clothing, lingerie and home decor much like Anthropologie or Urban Outfitters. The company currently operates 90 stores across Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, and Mexico.

No, it's not a clothing or design store, but Canadians have been driven as far as piracy in order to get their fix of this U.S. grocery chain's wares. Cult favourites include pumpkin butter, chocolate-covered potato chips and their lemon pepper fettucine. Mmm.