The top 10 stores to buy custom furniture in Toronto

Custom furniture in Toronto is the way to go if you want to build the homeware of your dreams. From simple storage solutions to vintage woodwork, the options for customization are endless. Furniture is pretty expensive in general, so if you’re going to drop lots of cash on a sofa you might as well make sure it’s built exactly how you like it.

Here are my picks for where to source custom furniture in Toronto.

Best known for their “branch” chandeliers made of Ontario wood, this furniture workshop in the Junction Triangle is run by twin brothers Jason and Lars. They specialize in reclaimed and responsibly-sourced woods and fabrics at varying prices.

Using materials that some people might call “junk”, specialists at this Junction shop use creative recycling to create custom tables and unique pieces made of everything from to discarded doors.

As a furniture-making heavyweight in the city, Heidi’s praised pieces are all handmade, re-purposing the simplistic styles of Japanese and Scandinavian construction to create classic furniture. Her workshop in the Junction Triangle also moonlights as a studio where you can learn the art of woodworking.

This store specializes in furniture made from local, repurposed wood. You can commission a piece from their South Etobicoke workshop made of old barn boards or shop their custom bench tables and unique table legs.

A handful of businesses like the local hat store Gooderham & Worts have commissioned this Little Italy workshop to create their custom raw steel signs. Using salvaged wood for their pieces, they also build entire walls and headboards from scratch.

Need some new fabric on an old armchair? Head to this store in Scarborough and find the perfect print for your furniture. The owner, Ross, will help you pick out the fabric you want and reupholster your furniture, aged or new. They also make custom sofas to order.

Woodworker Jack Fouracre creates pieces from salvaged wood and steel that’s durable yet small enough for small condo living. His shop in Leslieville also holds DIY charcuterie board lessons for people who want to try their hand at woodworking.

You can purchase custom beds and sofas with a throwback vibe at this St. Clair West store. They also conduct eco-friendly refinishing, using Canadian products without the surplus of toxic chemicals.

From dining tables and beds to entire kitchens, this Distillery District purveyor uses local hardwoods (much of it from local Toronto fallen trees) and mixed media to create its pieces.

Canadian wood and metal are the base materials for customs works from this store in Roncesvalles. Also take a look at their cutting slabs and magnet boards ideal for placing knives and keys.