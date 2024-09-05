Famous global bakery opening new Toronto location

Toronto will soon be home to the latest location of a globally-renowned bakery chain.

Founded, surprisingly, not in France, but South Korea, French-inspired bakery chain Paris Baguette has been expanding their reach in South Korea, the United States and Canada ever since they opened their first North American location in 2005.

Known for their carefully-crafted goodies, from cakes and pastries to savoury croquettes, the chain aims to set itself above competitors by serving "expertly crafted brewed and baked goods," created by "skilled cakers, bakers, and baristas."

It seems to be working, too, because the chain now projects that they'll be operating 1000 locations worldwide by 2030.

The latest drop in the bucket? A new Toronto location in the Yonge and Eglinton area.

Taking over a space that was once a long-running Noah's Natural Foods at 2395 Yonge, the new Paris Baguette will hold court just north of Broadway.

While there's no word on when, exactly, the new bakery will be open for business, signage at the location promises it's "coming soon," so, hopefully, it'll be open in time to supply Yonge and Eglinton residents with treats abounding for the various holidays happening in the coming months.

The Yonge Street location isn't the only new Paris Baguette Toronto will be getting in the coming months — there's also a Yorkville branch coming to 110 Bloor West, whose opening date, similarly to that of its Yonge and Eg sister, has yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, you can sample the sweet stuff to come at Paris Baguette's existing Toronto location in North York at 4841 Yonge.