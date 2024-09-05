Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
paris baguette toronto

Famous global bakery opening new Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto will soon be home to the latest location of a globally-renowned bakery chain.

Founded, surprisingly, not in France, but South Korea, French-inspired bakery chain Paris Baguette has been expanding their reach in South Korea, the United States and Canada ever since they opened their first North American location in 2005.

Known for their carefully-crafted goodies, from cakes and pastries to savoury croquettes, the chain aims to set itself above competitors by serving "expertly crafted brewed and baked goods," created by "skilled cakers, bakers, and baristas."

It seems to be working, too, because the chain now projects that they'll be operating 1000 locations worldwide by 2030.

The latest drop in the bucket? A new Toronto location in the Yonge and Eglinton area.

Taking over a space that was once a long-running Noah's Natural Foods at 2395 Yonge, the new Paris Baguette will hold court just north of Broadway.

While there's no word on when, exactly, the new bakery will be open for business, signage at the location promises it's "coming soon," so, hopefully, it'll be open in time to supply Yonge and Eglinton residents with treats abounding for the various holidays happening in the coming months.

The Yonge Street location isn't the only new Paris Baguette Toronto will be getting in the coming months — there's also a Yorkville branch coming to 110 Bloor West, whose opening date, similarly to that of its Yonge and Eg sister, has yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, you can sample the sweet stuff to come at Paris Baguette's existing Toronto location in North York at 4841 Yonge.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Famous global bakery opening new Toronto location

Beer and alcohol now available in Ontario convenience stores and here are the rules

Here's how grocery prices in Canada compare to countries around the world

There's a 3-day Asian street food festival in Toronto this week

Canadian compares FreshCo and Loblaws prices and the difference is 'astounding'

10 new cheap eats to try in Toronto before summer is over

We teamed up with Scooped by Demetres to give away 100 free scoops of ice cream

Toronto chef inspired by wife's heritage opens unique bakery with 'dream' bar on the way