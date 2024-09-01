Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
burger toronto

5 old-school burger joints in Toronto that have stood the test of time

Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Old-school burger joints in Toronto are more than just retro-themed diners — they've really been serving the city homemade hamburgers since before you were born.

Honouring their histories with original signs, interior design and, in some cases, prices that feel like something straight out of the 50's, these burger joints remain staples to pick up a hamburger made with heart.

Here are some old-school burger joints in Toronto that have stood the test of time.

Dairy Freeze

Established in 1952, you can still visit this Corso Italia gem and tear into a hamburger just the way your grandparents used to... before your parents were even born. Their cheery, orange sign paired with red and blue vinyl booths makes this joint the stuff that malt shop dreams are made of.

Apache Burgers

It may be easy to overlook this standalone spot near Dundas and Kipling in the daylight, but when the sun goes down, their retro-tastic neon sign really shines. Inside, it's a similar story, complete with red vinyl stools, pop-art and even more neon, that somehow make their no-frills burger shop standards taste even better.

old school burger joints toronto

Apache Burger's affinity for neon can be seen both outside and inside the restaurant. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Johnny's Charbroiled Hamburgers

Established in 1967, one step inside of this iconic Scarborough spot will instantly transport you back to the Summer of Love... or, maybe that's just the burger-induced bliss talking. Nearly 60 years later, and their charcoal-grilled patties are still just as mouthwatering.

Square Boy

Even if you haven't dined at this vintage Danforth spot, its iconic massive white sign has more than likely caught your eye. Known for their souvlaki and gyros in conjunction with their hearty charbroiled burgers, this stronghold is celebrating its 60th birthday this year.

old school burger joints toronto

Not only is Square Boy's sign iconic — their hamburgers are, too! Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Harry's Drive-In

Though this Scarborough burger joint doesn't actually feature a drive-in, it does boast the retro aesthetic, affordable prices and ample parking spaces of yesteryear. At just $5 for a hamburger and $8 for a combo, this burger joint has been a staple at the corner of Kennedy and Lawrence for 70 years. 

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
