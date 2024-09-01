Ice cream joint closes Toronto location due to landord issues and harassment

A popular ice cream shop in Toronto closed at the end of August due to issues with their landlord and "harassment from certain individuals."

Ever since opening their Chinatown ice cream shop in 2021, Spadina's Cereal Box Cafe has been a downtown go-to for truly unique sweet treats.

Gaining inspiration for the cereal-blended soft serve made famous by New York-based shoe store, Kith, Cereal Box Cafe serves a selection of soft serve creations mixed with classic cereals like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Chips Ahoy and Fruit Loops.

According to a recent Instagram post by the ice cream shop, though, not everyone found Cereal Box cafe quite so sweet, leading the shop's management to make the difficult decision to close their doors.

"After three wonderful years at our Queen and Spadina location, we're heartbroken to announce that we'll be closing the doors at our 186 Spadina location," the post reads.

"Despite our best efforts, with ongoing landlord issues and harassment from certain individuals, coupled with a lack of police support, [it has become harder for us to continue at our Spadina location," the post continues.

While Cereal Box Cafe is unable to discuss the specific details of what went down, they explained to blogTO that over the past years, both customers and employees have experienced issues with harassment.

"Over the past year, several individuals have entered the store on different occasions and have verbally — and nearly physically — harassed both customers and employees," a representative from Cereal Box Cafe tells blogTO.

"We've also had repeat offenders come in to steal from us."

This is far from the end for Cereal Box Cafe, though, as they note in their closure statement that they'll be transitioning to offering their full menu from their Ossington location at 213 Ossington.

"We'll spend some time in September clearing up and moving necessary stock and machinery to our Ossington location," they tell blogTO, before slowly integrating their full menu which, they say, will include a "build-your-own menu, donuts and more exciting things."

"We're still working on figuring [it] all out as we go and look forward to finding the best way to continue offering a blast from the past to all our cereally awesome customers!"