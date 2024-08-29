Toronto ice cream maker celebrated for unique flavours is calling it quits

A talented Toronto confectioner known for his Asian-themed ice creams is bidding farewell to his business for good.

Wong's Ice Cream, formerly located in East Chinatown, closed up shop at the end of 2021 due to a variety of pandemic-related challenges, and from then on, focused on offering its treats through retail partners like Basil Box.

On Wednesday, the brand's creator, Ed Wong, announced that he's decided to focus on other ventures and made the difficult decision to shut down the business.

Wong was well-known for his imaginative and nostalgic ice cream flavours, including wasabi honey, Vietnamese coffee, White Rabbit candy, sesame with salted egg swirl, Korean banana milk, and Thai iced tea.

In the announcement, the confectioner thanked family, friends, and customers who lined up at the shop's original East Chinatown location and continued to support the business over the next few years.

Wong wrote that his ice cream pints are still available at some Toronto-based retail locations — namely Good Cheese, City Cottage Market, and JunePlum by Patois.

However, once they run out, the businesses will not be restocking Wong's Ice Cream, so if you're desperate for one last taste, make sure to grab your pints sooner rather than later.

As expected, the comments section under the announcement was quickly filled with heartbroken reactions from loyal patrons.

"You created something we will cherish forever! Wong's Ice Cream is definitely in our books of memorable experiences. Sad to see you go! Wishing you all the very best in your new endeavours," one customer wrote.

"You are the OG of Asian flavours in our city and will never be forgotten," another person said. "Thank you for all the times you made our bellies and tastebuds so happy!"