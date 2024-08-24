Toronto has mixed reaction to 'overpriced' and 'weird' food at the 2024 CNE

The CNE is back. Apart from classic carnival eats, the annual fair held in Toronto is known for its rather unconventional food offerings each year.

This year is no different. Food vendors are selling some items that are, let's just say...interesting.

Here's what fair-goers had to say about some of the most unique food for sale at the CNE this year.

Fair-goer Tiffany Nguyen said, "I wanted to try something interesting, something weird." Lucky Chicken's cereal and snack-coated chicken tenders are definitely that.

Nguyen opted for The Fruity Cereal Tenders ($12.95), which are covered in crushed Fruity Pebbles and comes with a lime sweet and sour sauce on the side.

Her initial thoughts were, "It's really crunchy, you don't taste the cereal very much at first. There's a little bit of sweetness, but it's pretty light so I don't think it's too bad."

With the lime sweet and sour dip she says, "It's not bad. The sauce is okay. It adds a bit of citrusy [flavour]." However, she would rather try the chicken with another condiment, like ketchup.

Overall, Nguyen rates the three-piece tenders 3 out of 5 stars. "It's not disgusting, but it's not amazing. I think you're paying for an experience, but I don't think I would do it again."

In the food hall, fair-goer Sophia Magana-Segovia was waiting to try a Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich ($18.99). Her reasoning for ordering this item: “I like chicken and waffles, this is the next step up.”

The fried chicken patty is sandwiched in between two funnel cake "buns" and slathered with jam and whipped cream—with of course, a cherry on top.

Magana-Segovia's intital reaction was, "I don't know how I feel about it. The whipped cream and the chicken are really good. The cherry [jam] was my limit."

She rates it 3.2 out of 5 stars, "Without the cherry sauce I would get it again." When asked if she thought it was worth the amount she paid however, she did respond yes. Next up on the CNE menu is their Deep Fried Pickle Oreos ($20). I have heard of deep fried pickles and deep fried oreos, individually. But never have I heard of the two being combined, so I was intrigued to hear what fair-goers Amruta Nair and Harisankar Prakash had to say.

After the first bite Nair said, "It's really good. I'm not a big fan of pickles but it makes sense. It replicates a sweet pickle with the icing and creaminess of the oreo. It's crunchy, it's deep fried, it's tasty. I would definitely order it again." She rates them a high 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Similarly, Prakash praises the deep fried novelty, "Oreo is my favourite flavour for everything. For me, it's 5 out of 5 stars. I really liked it."

Nair did believe the amount they paid may not have been worth it, "It's like four pieces for $20. That's pretty steep."

One stand over, fair-goer Sharon He was trying a Butter Chicken Corndog ($20). This reinvented carnival classic is dripping with Indian butter chicken sauce.

"It's actually really good. It's a little bit on the salty side, but it's really saucy which I like," says He after the first bite. She rates it 3.8 out of 5 stars, "This is not bad." When asked if she would order it again she said, "Probably not. Not in a bad way, it's just a very unique food item. It's worth a one-time try."

He is not sure the food matches its cost, but believes you're paying for an experience. "I don't know if this is worth $20. I feel like you come to the CNE and you spend the money on this food for the experience, cause it's unique. For the experience it's worth it."

The last of the oddities spotted on opening day were some interesting flavours of corn on the cob. Fair-goer, Naomi Massimiani was waiting to try the Ube Sesame ($15) variety.

The roasted corn was coated in purple ube paste (a yam native to the Phillipines used in many sweet desserts), and topped with green onion, sesame seeds and spices. Massimiani's inital reaction was, "It kind of just tastes like corn, it doesn't taste like anything different." She rates it 3.5 out of 5 stars, "It's good."

Although, she doesn't think it was $15 dollars-good, "I would not pay $15 again. It kind of just tastes like buttered corn, which is good, but I was expecting more ube [flavour]."

Overall, it seems like fair-goers were pleased with their purchases, but were aware they more were paying for part of the CNE experience rather than incredible food.

Would you try any of these unusual food items?