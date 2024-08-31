5 new restaurants to check out in Toronto before summer is over

New restaurants in Toronto you need to check out before summer is over are some of the buzziest spots in the city serving a truly diverse aray of unique cuisines.

From iconic global chains making their debut in the city to one-of-a-kind homegrown heroes, these restaurants are hot stuff among the who's-who.

Here are some new restaurants in Toronto to try before the summer's over.

It's out with the old and in with the new for the people behind Michelin-approved Little Italy spot, Pompette, who, after a brief hiatus, opened under a new name with a completely fresh experience. Here, a simple and selective menu of French and Italian staples pairs beautifully with a diverse wine menu.

After a long wait, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's iconic fine Japanese dining chain has officially landed in the Entertainment District — and it does not disappoint. Pairing carefully curated cuisines with awe-inspiring interiors, this is a must-visit for a boujie night out.

This artisinal ramen bar on Queen West serves steaming bowls of noodles and broth that seamlessly blend traditional and fusion flavours. Served within the walls of their crisp, minimalistic space, prepare for ramen like you've never had it before. In fact — you can even customize your bowl exactly to your taste.

Speaking of boujie, yet another widely-praised international fine dining chain made its debut in the Entertainment District this summer. This time, serving Chinese classics executed with tact and taste. Prepare for the most elegant Peking Duck you've ever had.

After smashing success as a pop-up, founder Jayden Park has finally settled into more permanent digs with a spot in Brockton Village, where he serves up droolworthy brunches alongside the inventive madeleines and baked goods that made his name.