Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 17 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
alberta avenue provisions

Toronto bar known for its wines has permanently closed

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 17 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A neighbourhood wine bar and bottle shop in Toronto has permanently closed its doors after less than three years in business. 

Alberta Avenue Provisions, formerly located at 1150 Davenport Rd., first opened its doors in the fall of 2021, and served up a mix of gourmet snack plates alongside a curated wine menu, with bottles imported from countries like Italy, France, and Slovenia. 

The bar's owner and former chef Alexander Pivnick got his start in Montreal's food scene, with stints at Ascari and Rosalinda

According to the business' Instagram page, its wine bar is now closed, although its online shop still appears to be open for pickup, with only a limited variety of bottles available. 

The neighbourhood bar did not make a formal announcement on any of its social media pages regarding its closure, so it's not clear at this time why they've decided to close up shop. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto bar known for its wines has permanently closed

Toronto has mixed reaction to 'overpriced' and 'weird' food at the 2024 CNE

Toronto restaurant that's been around for almost 20 years has permanently closed

Starbucks shuts down Toronto cafe and neighbourhood is surprised and confused

Long list of Toronto businesses owed money in multi-million Pusateri's bankruptcy

Scooped by Demetres is giving away free ice cream at the Toronto Eaton Centre today

Italian restaurant in Toronto known for its pasta and pizza has permanently closed

New 'value-based' grocery store chain from Loblaws is coming to Ontario