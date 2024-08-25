Toronto bar known for its wines has permanently closed

A neighbourhood wine bar and bottle shop in Toronto has permanently closed its doors after less than three years in business.

Alberta Avenue Provisions, formerly located at 1150 Davenport Rd., first opened its doors in the fall of 2021, and served up a mix of gourmet snack plates alongside a curated wine menu, with bottles imported from countries like Italy, France, and Slovenia.

The bar's owner and former chef Alexander Pivnick got his start in Montreal's food scene, with stints at Ascari and Rosalinda.

According to the business' Instagram page, its wine bar is now closed, although its online shop still appears to be open for pickup, with only a limited variety of bottles available.

The neighbourhood bar did not make a formal announcement on any of its social media pages regarding its closure, so it's not clear at this time why they've decided to close up shop.