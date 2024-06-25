Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
walmart open canada day

Walmart stores open on Canada Day 2024 in Ontario

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
A select few Walmart stores will be open on Canada Day 2024 to keep you stocked up on snacks (and basically everything else you might need) while everyone else is closed.

There's nothing worse than realizing too late that you're out of hamburger buns for your Canada Day barbecue.

Okay, so there might be a few things worse than that, but realizing you forgot something integral on a statutory holiday is pretty bad. Have no fear, though, because some Walmart locations in Ontario will stay open on Canada's birthday to save the day.

While all Toronto locations of the mega-retailer will be closed on Monday, July 1, you won't have to venture far outside of the city to do a little shopping.

The Thornhill Walmart location at Bathurst and Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 1, while the Highway 27 and Applewood Vaughan locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mississauga's Square One Mall will be open for shopping from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Canada Day, and along with that, so too will the Square One Walmart location.

The Richmond Hill location on Silver Linden Drive will also be open from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Canada Day.

If you're hoping to stay within the city for your Canada Day needs, you're not totally out of luck: plenty of stores are open in Toronto on Canada Day, too.

