Toronto neighbourhood upset to be losing local grocery store ahead of new development

Residents of Davisville Village are looking for alternative grocery stores for their regular hauls after learning that their local Valu-Mart is closing in just a few days ahead of a forthcoming new development.

The Bayview Leaside BIA shared the news Monday evening that the long-standing supermarket at 1500 Bayview Avenue is closing its doors for good on June 29, which has led to some apparent distress in the community.

Though the store is just one location of the Loblaws-owned discount chain, it is worth noting that there are only 31 Valu-Marts in Canada (of Loblaw Companies Ltd.'s whopping 2,400-plus locations).

The stores are also all franchised, so in many ways have the feel of an independent grocer although they are an arm of the nation's largest food purveyor.

In a social media post about the closure, the BIA thanked the retailer's dedicated employees, which people echoed in the comments.

"Going to miss the store and the team there," one customer wrote, referencing specific staff members that she knew by name. "Really going to miss this store. Always enjoy shopping here. Sad," another chimed.

A few others likewise called the loss of what they consider a neighbourhood fixture "so sad," adding that they hope that the kind faces they saw working at the store can find new positions nearby.

The reason for the closure appears to be a new residential building that will house 154 market-rate purpose-built rental units, which are undeniably needed in the city.

The eight-storey mixed-use building from Medallion Corp. has been in the works for about four years now, and will take over the Valu-Mart, its parking lot and garden centre at the corner of Bayview and Davisville avenues.

A staffer at the store confirmed via phone on Tuesday that the development is the reason for the closure, amid a switch-up of a number of other grocery stores in the city that are coming to an end for the same reason, or being converted to other banners.

The next closest location of the chain is Davidson's Valu-Mart at 985 Woodbine Ave., seven km away, though there are also a handful of similar stores in Toronto under Loblaw's Your Independent Grocers brand.