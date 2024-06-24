Eat & Drink
stores open canada day

These stores are open on Canada Day 2024 in Toronto

Stores that are open on Canada Day 2024 in Toronto ensure that your needs are met when most of the city has shut down. 

While most of your old reliable spots will be soaking up the sun on a well-deserved day off, these stores are keeping their noses to the grindstone to make sure you can pick up any last-minute snacks, booze, or threads.

Here are the stores that'll be open on Canada Day 2024 in Toronto.

Grocery Stores

stores open canada day

While the LCBO will be closed, you can pick up bevvies at places like The Wine Rack. Photo by Masterpics/Shutterstock.com

Liquor Stores
Retail
  • Some independent and big box retail stores will be open on Canada Day — it's best to call ahead to confirm.
  • Select Shoppers and Rexall locations will be open — call your local location to confirm.

stores open canada day

The trusty Eaton Centre will be open for shopping on Canada Day. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
