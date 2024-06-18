Toronto sandwich shop announces they're about to close for good

A Toronto restaurant that brought something totally new to the neighbourhood is about to close for good.

For the past five years, Somun Superstar has spent their time exposing the people of the Upper Beaches to Bosnian cuisine, making them a go-to in the area prior to recently announcing through an Instagram post that their time is coming to a close.

"Life has taken us on a different path from when we started five years ago," the statement, signed by owners Sandra and Alen, reads, "so we made the decision to permanently close Somun Superstar."

"We are grateful to our loyal customers — it's been an honour to meet each and every one of you," the note continues.

"Thank you for supporting us over the years."

The restaurant specialized in, as the name would suggest, Somun; a type of wood-fired Bosnian flatbread that would then be stuffed with all of the best things, like grilled Ćevapi (a Bosnian sausage), pickled vegetables, dips, spreads and more.

Suffice it to say, the loss of the restaurant will leave a hole — not unlike that found in a freshly baked Somun — to be filled.

The last day of service for Somun Superstar, which is located at 998 Kingston Road, will be Saturday, June 22.