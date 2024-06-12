Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
shake shack toronto

Someone thinks Toronto's first Shake Shack will be the new Queen-Spadina McDonald's

The hotly anticipated opening of the first-ever Canadian location of Shake Shack in Toronto has burger lovers excited, but one local thinks the flagship's location at the corner of Yonge and Dundas could prove problematic — enough to compare it to the infamous Queen and Spadina McDonald's.

Shake Shack's long-awaited grand opening on June 13 at 11 a.m. will mark the brand's first official entry into the Canadian market.

Its location at 10 Dundas East, across from the busy Yonge-Dundas (soon to be renamed Sankofa) Square, puts the beloved burger joint at one of the city's busiest pedestrian zones, known for its street performers, rowdy crowd, and a general sense of eardrum-bursting chaos.

X user Kart Martin has suggested that Yonge and Dundas's chaotic energy could affect the vibes at the new Shake Shack location, suggesting that "it will become the Spadina McDonald's of Shake Shacks."

Some took to the thread seeking an explanation as to what was wrong with this particular location, which will almost certainly net huge business for the restaurant.

Concerns include crowding and the potential for lengthy line-ups snaking into the already-cramped sidewalks.

Some suggested that there may be possible confrontations between patrons and locals, in an area that has earned something of a reputation for being frequented by people experiencing mental health and substance issues.

Others were quick to point out that Shake Shack operates restaurants in much busier locales, and is known to employ private security that could certainly handle a Shackdonald's situation.

Shake Shack may be the hottest new draw at Yonge and Dundas, but it's not the only big addition for the corner on tap this year. Also coming to 10 Dundas East is a revived Hard Rock Cafe, which fronted the south side of the square for almost 40 years before it was shuttered in 2017.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
