Someone thinks Toronto's first Shake Shack will be the new Queen-Spadina McDonald's

The hotly anticipated opening of the first-ever Canadian location of Shake Shack in Toronto has burger lovers excited, but one local thinks the flagship's location at the corner of Yonge and Dundas could prove problematic — enough to compare it to the infamous Queen and Spadina McDonald's.

Shake Shack's long-awaited grand opening on June 13 at 11 a.m. will mark the brand's first official entry into the Canadian market.

Its location at 10 Dundas East, across from the busy Yonge-Dundas (soon to be renamed Sankofa) Square, puts the beloved burger joint at one of the city's busiest pedestrian zones, known for its street performers, rowdy crowd, and a general sense of eardrum-bursting chaos.

X user Kart Martin has suggested that Yonge and Dundas's chaotic energy could affect the vibes at the new Shake Shack location, suggesting that "it will become the Spadina McDonald's of Shake Shacks."

The new Shake Shack location is so prime and they will make a killing, but...do they understand what kind of chaos they're opening their doors to?

It will become the Spadina McDonald's of Shake Shacks. pic.twitter.com/imoyZzaI7s — Karl Martin (@KarlTheMartian) June 12, 2024

Some took to the thread seeking an explanation as to what was wrong with this particular location, which will almost certainly net huge business for the restaurant.

have you ever been there — currently back @ t o g t a (@demiliosotos) June 12, 2024

Concerns include crowding and the potential for lengthy line-ups snaking into the already-cramped sidewalks.

The foot traffic here will be insane, but I’m expecting another shake shack to pop up in a more sane location. I live a 20 min walk away and will stick to Ubering it once that option opens up thanks — Hamza🗽🌐🏙️ (@schitcoin) June 12, 2024

Some suggested that there may be possible confrontations between patrons and locals, in an area that has earned something of a reputation for being frequented by people experiencing mental health and substance issues.

Security better be working overtime to keep the peace. — 𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 (@unaaronic) June 12, 2024

Others were quick to point out that Shake Shack operates restaurants in much busier locales, and is known to employ private security that could certainly handle a Shackdonald's situation.

A lot of haters in the comments underestimating shake shacks budget for private security. If you believe in capitalism at least believe they can make sure the Shake Shack runs like an Italian train station between 1933-1943 — Yank Levy (@YankLevy) June 12, 2024

Shake Shack may be the hottest new draw at Yonge and Dundas, but it's not the only big addition for the corner on tap this year. Also coming to 10 Dundas East is a revived Hard Rock Cafe, which fronted the south side of the square for almost 40 years before it was shuttered in 2017.