Huge pasta-eating competition coming to Toronto

Think you have what it takes to be Toronto's pasta-eating champ? You'll be able to put your money (and marinara) where your mouth is this weekend.

One of the city's most hotly-anticipated street festivals, Taste of Little Italy, is just around the corner, taking over College Street from Bathurst to Shaw from June 14 to the 16.

While the festival will feature all of the same highlights as prior years, like food stalls from local restaurants and live music, it's also introducing a new event; a pasta-eating competition.

Festival sponsor, Palma Pasta, will have a booth serving steaming bowls of pasta for the duration of the festival, but on Sunday, June 16, they're cranking up the heat by inviting festival-goers to see how much of the good stuff they can possibly cram in.

The competition will be running from 12:30 to 1:10 at the Bathurst main stage, and prospective challengers can sign up through Palma Pasta's website.

To view a complete schedule of the events at Taste of Little Italy 2024, visit the Little Italy BIA's website.