Toronto business owner to sell flowers and gifts but not food due to burnout

The owner of a Toronto cafe and boutique recently announced that he'll soon be closing up shop due to burnout — but this isn't the end.

Opening in 2019, Brockton Village's eclectic combination bar, cafe, boutique and flower shop, Miss Pippa's, has earned itself a devoted fan base over the years.

With the shop, founder and owner, Anton Levin, has also earned plenty of love (with the exception of one angry customer) from the community during his five years in business, which is why a recent post on Miss Pippa's page garnered an outpouring of support — and heartbreak.

In the Instagram post, Anton writes that he plans to close Miss Pippa's in the near future, citing burnout due to the shop selling and offering so many things.

It's understandable — the shop not only functions as a bar and cafe, it also sells a curated selection of goodies from skincare to dried foods, plus floral arrangements, all created by Anton himself.

While one door is closing, though, another one — located quite literally minutes away from the original Miss Pippa's location — is opening.

Anton tells blogTO that he plans to open a shop, devoted specifically to flowers, gifts and vintage, on College Street.

There is no set closing date yet for Miss Pippa's, as Anton tells blogTO that the shop will remain open until his new venture (which will ostensibly also be called Miss Pippa's) is ready to open.

While Anton doesn't have an opening date for the new business confirmed yet (he got the keys to the new space on June 4,) he tells blogTO "the sooner the better."

Miss Pippa's is currently located at 1158 College Street.