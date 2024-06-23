There's a festival devoted to all things garlic coming to Toronto

Vampires, you have been warned: there's a garlic-themed festival happening in Toronto this fall.

One of the best things about living in Toronto is knowing that no matter what your favourite food is, there will likely be a festival devoted entirely to it.

Grilled cheese? Got that. Ribs? Covered. There's even a pickle festival coming up this fall.

Garlic lovers (so, everyone) are the next group in the city to be treated to a festival devoted entirely to the pungent, savoury plant with the return of the Toronto Garlic Festival.

For one stinky-in-a-good-way day this September, Spadina between Davenport and Macpherson will be overrun with Ontario's garlic farmers vending everything from dried garlic bundles to garlic-based bites.

You'll be able to get your hands on a variety of wild garlic-based creations, like garlic cocktails, garlic ice cream, garlic pickles, garlic pesto and plenty more.

There will be a ton of fun events over the course of the festival, including the Garlic Breath Contest, Garlic Shot Station, talks by professionals in the industry, virtual reality farm tours and cooking demos.

The Toronto Garlic Festival will be stinking up the city on Sept 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.