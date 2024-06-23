Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 15 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto garlic festival

There's a festival devoted to all things garlic coming to Toronto

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 15 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Vampires, you have been warned: there's a garlic-themed festival happening in Toronto this fall.

One of the best things about living in Toronto is knowing that no matter what your favourite food is, there will likely be a festival devoted entirely to it.

Grilled cheese? Got that. Ribs? Covered. There's even a pickle festival coming up this fall. 

Garlic lovers (so, everyone) are the next group in the city to be treated to a festival devoted entirely to the pungent, savoury plant with the return of the Toronto Garlic Festival.

For one stinky-in-a-good-way day this September, Spadina between Davenport and Macpherson will be overrun with Ontario's garlic farmers vending everything from dried garlic bundles to garlic-based bites.

You'll be able to get your hands on a variety of wild garlic-based creations, like garlic cocktails, garlic ice cream, garlic pickles, garlic pesto and plenty more.

There will be a ton of fun events over the course of the festival, including the Garlic Breath Contest, Garlic Shot Station, talks by professionals in the industry, virtual reality farm tours and cooking demos.

The Toronto Garlic Festival will be stinking up the city on Sept 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Lead photo by

barmalini/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

You can go on a food tour of Toronto's hottest brunch spots this summer

New craft beer festival coming to Toronto highlights eco-friendly brews

There's a festival devoted to all things garlic coming to Toronto

There's a huge Latin food and culture festival coming to Toronto this summer

Someone in Toronto selling Goldfish cracker they think looks like the Pope for $1000

U.K. mom shares what $100 worth of groceries looks like and Canadians can't relate

New bill introduced to tackle 'shrinkflation' at grocery stores in Canada

LCBO stores across Ontario will be open longer on Canada Day long weekend