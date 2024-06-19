Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dickeys barbecue pit toronto

Sole Toronto location of Dickey's Barbecue Pit shuts down

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The first and only Toronto location of the world's largest barbecue restaurant and franchise, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, has officially closed.

A hair over a year after the Texas-based barbecue chain opened its brick-and-mortar Toronto location at Yonge and College, the restaurant is already gone, according to a notice posted in the storefront's window by the property's landlord.

According to the notice, the landlord seized the property after the restaurant failed to pay rent, though the notice doesn't cite the specific amount owed by the chain.

dickeys barbecue pit toronto

The termination posted to the door of Dickey's Barbecue Pit. Photo by Tim Shore.

The notice, dated May 15, marked the end for Dickey's in that location, but there's no word yet on whether a new Toronto location is in the works for the chain or what will take over the space.

The news of Dickey's unceremonious evacuation from Downtown Toronto comes as a shock to some, but to others, less so.

dickeys barbecue pit toronto

A negative Google Review of Dickey's.

The restaurant seemed to draw reviews that were consistently mixed during its year in business, with Google Reviews bemoaning "dry and tasteless" brisket, "watered-down" BBQ sauce and "extremely small" portions.

Others praised the restaurant for meat that "falls off the bone." 

Luckily, there seems to be a new chance on the horizon for curious Toronto diners, as signage has gone up at 2148 Bloor West advertising a new location for the chain, though the opening date remains to be seen.

You can also venture beyond the 416 to visit one of their more than 500 other restaurants around the world, including Ontario locations in Barrie, Courtice, Markham, Ottawa and Pickering.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit was formerly located at 472 Yonge.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Here's where to get alcohol in Ontario if the LCBO goes on strike

Loblaw 'largely focusing' on discount stores as part of massive expansion plans

Sole Toronto location of Dickey's Barbecue Pit shuts down

Toronto sandwich shop announces they're about to close for good

Toronto's waterfront is getting a huge new restaurant and patio in a long-empty space

Here is how grocery prices in Mexico compare to Canada

Ontario Sobeys sign about 'most needed' food bank items has people upset

How No Frills prices have changed in the last two months versus 2014