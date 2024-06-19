Sole Toronto location of Dickey's Barbecue Pit shuts down

The first and only Toronto location of the world's largest barbecue restaurant and franchise, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, has officially closed.

A hair over a year after the Texas-based barbecue chain opened its brick-and-mortar Toronto location at Yonge and College, the restaurant is already gone, according to a notice posted in the storefront's window by the property's landlord.

According to the notice, the landlord seized the property after the restaurant failed to pay rent, though the notice doesn't cite the specific amount owed by the chain.

The notice, dated May 15, marked the end for Dickey's in that location, but there's no word yet on whether a new Toronto location is in the works for the chain or what will take over the space.

The news of Dickey's unceremonious evacuation from Downtown Toronto comes as a shock to some, but to others, less so.

The restaurant seemed to draw reviews that were consistently mixed during its year in business, with Google Reviews bemoaning "dry and tasteless" brisket, "watered-down" BBQ sauce and "extremely small" portions.

Others praised the restaurant for meat that "falls off the bone."

Luckily, there seems to be a new chance on the horizon for curious Toronto diners, as signage has gone up at 2148 Bloor West advertising a new location for the chain, though the opening date remains to be seen.

You can also venture beyond the 416 to visit one of their more than 500 other restaurants around the world, including Ontario locations in Barrie, Courtice, Markham, Ottawa and Pickering.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit was formerly located at 472 Yonge.