There's a huge Latin food and culture festival coming to Toronto this summer

Things are heating up in Toronto this summer with the return of a hot, hot, hot Latin food and culture festival.

This August, Canadian Latin Fest is making a comeback, filling downtown Toronto with all the sights and sounds of Latin America for an epic celebration all day long.

You can expect food vendors offering dishes and flavours from all across Latin America, from Mexico to Chile, dancing, entertainment, and live music brought to you by the city's diverse Latinx community.⁠

⁠Registration is currently open for performers and vendors, so no official lineup has been announced yet. However, given the vibrant Latin culture present in Toronto on any average day, it's sure to be a good one.⁠

If you're interested in applying to be a performer, vendor or sponsor for the festival, you can learn more and apply through Canadian Latin Fest's website.

The festival takes place at Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen West) on Sunday, Aug 11, from 12 to 9 p.m.