U.K. mom shares what $100 worth of groceries looks like and Canadians can't relate

A U.K. mom's haul of weekly groceries has people "crying in Canadian."

TikToker @mumlifewitherin shared what £65 — around $112 CAD at the time of publication — worth of groceries looks like in the U.K. in a recent video on the social media platform.

"I actually think I managed to get loads today for that price!" reads the caption on the June 2 TikTok post.

Erin says she went grocery shopping at Aldi, a German-owned discount supermarket with a significant presence in the U.K.

For protein, she bought two packets of ham, pork belly, minced meat, lamb shoulders, chicken breasts, chicken skewers and bacon.

Under dairy, she got a pack of cheese slices, butter, sour cream, yogurt, mozzarella, a jug of milk and a box of ice cream.

For drinks, she bought two big bottles of apple and pear juice.

You can't forget the carbs: she bought two packs of tortilla wraps, garlic bread and bread sticks.

For produce, she purchased olives, coleslaw, spring onions, cucumber, red pepper, broccoli, lettuce, salad, potatoes, grapes and strawberries.

She also bought pantry staples like soup, sugar, rice, a bottle of mayonnaise, cereal, chips, pasta sauces and pickles.

Plus, a carton of eggs.

The cost also includes household items like a roll of paper towels and two packs of baby wipes.

"And that is everything! Do we think that's good for £65? Yes or no?" the TikToker asks at the end of the video.

Many replied to her video, agreeing that "it's a bargain!"

"That's good for £65. I'm not good at food shopping — £140 a week for five of us," reads a comment from a grocery shopper in the U.K.

Another one of Erin's TikToks from 2021 has made its way to Canadians' feeds after an account reposted it earlier this week.

It shows Erin stitching a TikTok that asks people to show what $100 worth of food looks like where they live.

She showed an impressive haul of groceries that cost £73, which she says was $100 CAD at the time, and Canadians are shook.

"As a Canadian, I actually gasped," reads one comment.

"Crying in Canadian," added another.

"As a Canadian, I cried. I got that amount today at the grocery store and it cost me $450," shared another Canadian grocery shopper.

Another commenter said they work as a cashier in a grocery store, and the meat alone in Erin's haul would "likely be over $100."

Even Canadians who've spent time in the U.K. have attested to its more affordable groceries. There's a possibility that Canadians could experience these cry-worthy prices at Aldi.

In April, Canada's industry minister said the government is trying to lure 12 different foreign grocery chains to the country to increase competition in the grocery sector. Two of the biggest names on the list are the German discount grocers Aldi and Lidl.