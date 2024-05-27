There's a Hungarian food and cultural festival in Toronto this week

A Hungarian food and cultural festival is happening in Toronto this week.

Whether you're a seasoned pro when it comes to all things Hungarian food and culture or will be exploring it for the very first time, there's no where better to get your fill of goulash than Toronto's own HungaroFest.

Taking place for one jam-packed day in Yonge-Dundas (soon to be Sankofa) Square, the festival will blend live music and dance performances with the hearty scents and flavours of Hungarian cuisine to treat all of your senses.

The food court will be serving a selection of different Hungarian delicacies, from goulash and schnitzel to sweet chimney cakes, while the marketplace offers keepsakes and artisan crafts.

On stage, you'll be able to catch singers, musicians and dancers running the gamut from traditional folk performers to up-and-coming pop and contemporary artists showcasing the vibrancy of Toronto's Hungarian community.

Admission to the festival is free, but you'll definitely want to pack some pocket change to pick up a quick snack (or huge meal) or a souvenir.

HungaroFest, a taste of Hungary in the heart of Toronto, is taking place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Yonge-Dundas Square.