Toronto woman going viral slamming restaurant for terrible service

A Toronto woman is going viral after she posted a TikTok describing the terrible service she recieved at a restaurant in the Entertainment District, and it sounds like something out of Mean Girls.

"I had the absolute worst restaurant experience of my life in Downtown Toronto this weekend," begins Toronto resident Ella Grace in a TikTok posted last week.

Ella describes how she made a reservation at the Fox on John for she and her boyfriend's anniversary dinner, but from the moment they arrived, their experience was anything other than happy.

"I did some research, picked a place that had really good reviews," she says, "it's a really big restaurant, it's a really popular restaurant [...] but it was just genuinely the worst experience I've ever had."

She then describes how the couple had to wait for their table despite having a reservation, were informed of the restaurant's one-and-a-half-hour seating policy and were quickly rushed by their server to order their meals.

When the couple told their server they weren't ready to order yet, Ella says, "so she leaves, comes back two minutes later [and says] 'are you having issues with the menu?'" in a condescenting tone.

"There's this one waitress who stood on the other side of this, like, fence thing staring at me for the entire 27 minutes we were in the restaurant."

You read that right — the entire visit only lasted 27 minutes.

According to Ella, about 20 minutes after their food arrived, their server came to the table asking if they were almost done. In the end, Ella and her boyfriend decided to box up their food, pay the bill and get out of there.

"I've been to a lot of restaurants, I've been to a lot of restaurants in Toronto and I've never had people talk to me like this," says Ella, who adds that some servers made condescending comments about her appearance.

In response to the video, Fox on John tells blogTO that the waitress who served Ella and her boyfriend is one of the restaurant's top servers, and that she had no intention of insulting the couple or providing them with anything less than great service.

"We take a lot of pride in ensuring we provide a really good experience for all of our customers," Syed Sohail, Chief Marketing Officer for Fox on John, tells blogTO, "and even though we sometimes might miss the mark, we always want to make sure [...] we rectify it."

Sohail tells blogTO that in the days since Ella's review was posted, the restaurant has offered her a complimentary dinner to re-do the anniversary dinner, even covering transportation costs for Ella's boyfriend, who she mentions in the video is long distance.

He adds that, in response to Ella's review, the restaurant has also extended their 90-minute dining windows, which were industry standard at the time.