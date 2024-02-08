Eat & Drink
Toronto driver rants about paying $170 for a burrito

One Toronto motorist recently received an onslaught of criticism after they posted a lengthy rant discussing a situation in which they racked up a $150 ticket for parking illegally during a simple food run. 

The rant, which has since been removed from the Toronto Reddit page due to its offensive language, starts off with the driver declaring that the city "doesn't want" to function.

"I go to pick up a burrito downtown, park for 30 seconds with three wheels on the sidewalk, and end up with a $150 ticket. So brilliant. Why the f*ck would I ever purchase food f*cking downtown again? Are you f*cking kidding me? A $170 f*cking burrito," the rant reads. 

"Then driving home 20 red lights in a row. What kind of f*cking functionality is this bullsh*t," the tirade continues. 

As expected, the rant picked up lots of fierce backlash online, with many respondents noting that the driver potentially put other pedestrians at risk, and should've just found a safe spot to park their vehicle. 

"Bruh. You parked illegally with three wheels on the sidewalk (unless you're on a tricycle I can't even picture how this is possible) and you got a ticket. That is the city working. You think the city would be more functional if we all just parked wherever the fuck we wanted including sidewalks?" one person wrote on Reddit. 

"The city is functioning normally. You parked on the sidewalk and got a ticket for doing so. Don't do that next time. You are not entitled to store your thousand pounds of couches and metal on public, pedestrian property," another person said. 

"You're an idiot. Get the green P app, pay the $0.50 for 5 minutes. It was a $20 burrito and $150 of bad choices. Bet you did it at rush hour too when they're really looking for offenders who slow down traffic illegally parking," one comment reads. 

"He's right though; a $150 fine for endangering pedestrians and parking on the sidewalk IS unreasonable. The car should be impounded," a user on X concluded. 

Lead photo by

blogTO
