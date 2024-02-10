Eat & Drink
Cassandra Xavier
Posted 2 hours ago
late brunch toronto

You can now get some of Toronto's most popular brunch dishes all day long

Toronto brunch lovers who despise an early morning wake up and long restaurant lines are now in luck with one spot in particular.

Blueberry-sauce drenched pancake stacks, Dulce de Leche and cream cheese Cinnamon Toast Crunch-inspired French toast — these are just a few of the highly cravable brunch dishes School in Liberty Village is known for. 

school brunchBut along with a desirable menu, the longstanding sidestreet establishment has always been known for its incredibly long wait times. 

Well, if you're looking to dodge that 2-3 hour wait at 10 a.m. on a Sunday whilst still getting your hands on unique brunch options like cheese and bacon-smothered French toast, this change to their hours is for you. 

school brunchQuietly this week, School launched their "NIGHT School" offering, where customers can now get their hands on the full weekend brunch menu every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Previously, the exclusive and highly sought after menu was only available Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Though they've kept the launch of their new menu hours on the relatively hush-hush side — likely to avoid a return of insane wait times at all hours, not just in the morning — the restaurant has confirmed the exciting news on their Instagram account.

Photos by

Jesse Milns
