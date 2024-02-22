Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
mantra toronto

Toronto restaurant now does an AYCE Indian 'tiffin' lunch

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A Toronto restaurant is now offering an all-you-can-eat tiffin lunch with appetizers, mains, sides and dessert, all for less than $30.

All-you-can-eat-sushi, all-you-can-eat spaghetti, and now, the latest in the city's ever expanding list of AYCE offerings, Mantra in Don Mills is offering an all-you-can-eat tiffin meal.

Served in stacked copper tiffins, you can stack as many dishes from the Indian restaurant's preselected AYCE menu. You start with four dishes, but can order more as you like.

The extensive menu includes appetizers like samosas, Manchurian cauliflower and chicken momos alongside main dish options including chicken tikka masala, aloo gobi and lamb roganjosh.

You can also incorporate sides like butter naan, roti and jeera rice, or desserts such as coconut mango custard or gulab jamun into your meal.

The offer is available for dine-in lunch customers only, and is priced at $28.95 per person. 

Manta isn't the only AYCE Indian restaurant in Toronto but is the only one I know of that does the tiffin all-you-can-eat.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant now does an AYCE Indian 'tiffin' lunch

Another Loblaws-owned store in Toronto is transforming into a No Frills

Italian bakery and cafe is closing in Toronto after not renewing lease

Loblaws suppliers debilitated by the grocery giant's questionable practices

You can now get a massive cup of coffee in Toronto that's bigger than your head

Shoppers taken aback by stark difference of the price of milk in Ontario versus the U.S.

Pusateri's grocery store closing Toronto location after 20 years

Shoppers call out deals that aren't really deals at Ontario grocery stores