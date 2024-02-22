Toronto restaurant now does an AYCE Indian 'tiffin' lunch

A Toronto restaurant is now offering an all-you-can-eat tiffin lunch with appetizers, mains, sides and dessert, all for less than $30.

All-you-can-eat-sushi, all-you-can-eat spaghetti, and now, the latest in the city's ever expanding list of AYCE offerings, Mantra in Don Mills is offering an all-you-can-eat tiffin meal.

Served in stacked copper tiffins, you can stack as many dishes from the Indian restaurant's preselected AYCE menu. You start with four dishes, but can order more as you like.

The extensive menu includes appetizers like samosas, Manchurian cauliflower and chicken momos alongside main dish options including chicken tikka masala, aloo gobi and lamb roganjosh.

You can also incorporate sides like butter naan, roti and jeera rice, or desserts such as coconut mango custard or gulab jamun into your meal.

The offer is available for dine-in lunch customers only, and is priced at $28.95 per person.

Manta isn't the only AYCE Indian restaurant in Toronto but is the only one I know of that does the tiffin all-you-can-eat.