Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
taste of the middle east toronto

You can sample Toronto's best Middle Eastern food at a festival this summer

From hummus to shawarma and everything in between, it's safe to say that Middle Eastern food is one of the most popular regional cuisines in Toronto, and there's a huge food festival coming to the city to bank on just that.

The Taste of the Middle East festival will be coming to Mississauga and Toronto for two weekends of celebrating Arabic culture, including food, music, dance, art and more.

Back for a bigger and better second year, the Mississauga festival will take place at the Mississauga Convention Centre from March 1 to March 3.

Each day of the festival celebrates the unique culture and arts of a specific country, this year featuring Egypt on Friday, Palestine on Saturday and Iraq on Sunday with live music, dancers and artists representing each country.

Then this summer, the festival will take over Nathan Phillips Square on July 5 to 7 with over 130 local artists, bands, dancers and, of course, food vendors that'll make you want to eat one of everything.

Tickets for the Mississauga event, on sale now, start at just $8.79 per adult and $6.66 for kids, while admission to the Toronto festival is free.

Masrawy Egyptian Kitchen
