Toronto is about to get a new Pay-What-You-Can restaurant

Toronto is about to be home to a pay-what-you-can restaurant that allows everyone barrier-free access to food.

Created by Chef Jagger Sean Gordon, Feed it Forward is an organization that's working towards ensuring affordable access to quality foods across the city through a number of different initiatives, and they're about to add one more.

Residents in the St. Clair West area of the city recently noticed something exciting going into a vacant space — a new location of Soup Bar by Feed it Forward, one of the organization's many PWYC restaurant concepts.

Soup Bar has existed in the city in various forms over the years, including a pop-up at Market 707 back in 2017, and the latest iteration will be officially opening for business on March 1 for at least six months serving hot and frozen soups, stews and chillis.

The space will also act as an "educational hub," Chef Gordon tells blogTO, where community members can learn how to "creatively utilize imperfect vegetables and ingredients commonly found in their fridges," and participate in culinary classes.

As with all Feed it Forward concepts, the restaurant will be PWYC on a points-based system rather than dollar amounts so that everyone can shop and dine with dignity, and all proceeds made from the Soup Bar will go back into funding Feed it Forward projects.

Feed it Forward currently operates a PWYC grocery store, a farm where they grow food that makes its way into Feed it Forward initiatives, a fleet of 33 vehicles serving the city and a soup bar at Humber College that provides affordable meals for students.

The new location of Soup Bar by Feed it Forward will be opening at 766 St. Clair West, the space that previously housed EcoExistence.