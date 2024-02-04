It looks like the owners of this iconic Toronto Chinese restaurant might be selling it

A nearly 70-year-old Chinese restaurant in Toronto might be saying goodbye for good as real estate listings for the property have surfaced.

Sea-Hi restaurant is quite possibly the most iconic Chinese restaurant in Toronto, having made appearances in a slew of movies and television shows, to say nothing of the food that made it an institution in the city.

The restaurant has also made headlines in recent years starting in 2020 when the owner, a former employee, closed the restaurant down just prior to the pandemic, leaving fans of the restaurant shocked and heartbroken.

The business was then purchased and reopened by new owners (a group of the aforementioned heartbroken fans, as it happens,) who moved the business up the street to their current location at 7000 Bathurst.

It appears that Sea-Hi may have hit rough waters once again, as a real-estate listing selling the restaurant's current location has popped up online.

blogTO reached out to Sea-Hi's owners but was unable to get comment on the listing, so it is unclear as of now whether the business is simply moving again or closing for good.

But, hey, if Sea-Hi's long history can teach us anything, it's that if you want your favourite Chinese restaurant to stay in business, all you have to do is buy it.

Now, does anyone have an extra $449,000 lying around?